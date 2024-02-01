The Ford Explorer Soldiers on With a New Face and a Fresh Interior

Lucas Bell

Since its debut in 1991, the Ford Explorer has sold more units than any other SUV competitor in the United States. The Blue Oval unveiled its 2025 model year refresh of the fan-favorite SUV on Thursday morning, bringing some styling tweaks, a changed-up equipment list, and a thoroughly reworked interior.

The 2025 Explorer serves as the first refresh for the sixth-generation model first introduced back in 2019. The SUV’s CD6 platform underpinnings remain unchanged through the facelift, with familiar powertrain options also returning. The Active, ST-Line, and Limited models will all come equipped with the fourth-generation 2.3-liter Ecoboost four-cylinder, which is largely unchanged from its role in the S650 Mustang. Output is rated at 300 hp and 315 lb-ft, but tuning adjustments should make for a more robust experience from behind the wheel. Ford’s 3.0-liter EcoBoost V-6 also returns as the standard powertrain in the sporty ST model, producing 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. Limited customers can also option the larger engine, which will retain the full ST output the first time.

A 10-speed automatic transmission pairs to both engines, while rear-wheel drive is standard. All-wheel drive can be optioned across the lineup.

Customers who opt for an ST-Line or ST trim will also receive a complimentary trip to the Ford Performance Racing School’s ST Driving Experience in Park City, Utah or Asheville, North Carolina.

The most notable styling changes brought on by the refresh are found around the truck’s front fascia. The headlights have been reshaped, now slightly larger and more detailed than their predecessors. The grille now extends further down the SUV, forcing the air curtains out to the corners. Each trim level actually receives its own grille in 2025, helping to further differentiate the lineup. Out back, a set of reworked taillights extend horizontally onto the standard power liftgate, flanking the new nameplate graphic. Other visual adjustments for 2025 include wheel options ranging from 18- to 21-inches, as well as an optional black roof on the ST-Line, ST and Platinum models. Vapor Blue Metallic will be available for Explorer customers for the first time in 2025, but only on Active, ST-Line, and ST trims.

The interior of the 2025 Explorer takes a big leap in the tech-forward direction. The space is dominated by Ford’s new Digital Experience, which combines a 12.3-inch digital cluster with a 13.2-inch central infotainment screen. The graphics are provided by the Unreal Engine, and look very crisp to the eyes. The system itself is backed by Google and comes complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality. When parked, the system allows you to stream TV shows or play video games with a gamepad of your choosing.

The higher trim levels will benefit from the BlueCruise Adaptive Driver Assistance System, complete with a 90-day free trial. Other standard features across the lineup include power adjustable and heated front seats,the Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist+ technology group, and the Class III Trailer Tow Package.

Order books for the new Explorer are open now, with pricing starting at $41,220 including destination. Ford expects customer vehicles to start arriving at dealerships by the second quarter of this year, which means customers won’t have much longer to wait. The automaker has also teased the addition of an off-road focused trim level, though that announcement isn’t expected until after the first customer cars hit the street.

