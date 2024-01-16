Ford Mustang Dark Horse: First Model Auctioned for Charity at Barrett-Jackson 2024

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's for a good cause.

Ford Motor Company is set to make automotive history by auctioning the first-ever 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, designated as VIN 001, at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale 2024 event on January 27th. This auction, with 100% of the hammer price benefiting JDRF, the leading global organization in type 1 diabetes (T1D) research, symbolizes Ford's commitment to both performance innovation and social responsibility.

The 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, with its eye-catching Blue Ember Metallic finish, represents a leap forward in American performance. Under its hood roars an all-new fourth-generation Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine, delivering a powerhouse performance of 500 horsepower and 418 ft/lbs of torque. This raw power is expertly managed by a unique 6-speed TREMEC manual transmission, complete with an array of coolers including transmission oil, engine oil, and rear axle, ensuring peak performance under any condition.

Ford's meticulous engineering extends to the vehicle's suspension and braking systems. Equipped with MagneRide suspension, a K-brace, and Torsen rear differential, the Mustang Dark Horse promises unparalleled handling. Its impressive stopping power comes from Brembo 6-piston front brakes with 14-inch rotors, complemented by standard Pirelli Trofeo RS tires mounted on staggered wheels measuring 19x10.5 inches at the front and 19x11 inches at the rear.

The seventh-generation Mustang brings a modern, chiseled aesthetic to its heritage-inspired fastback design. Inside, the driver-centric cockpit boasts the most advanced technology in Mustang history. Features like a flat-bottomed steering wheel and a

12.4-inch digital instrument cluster with customizable screens elevate the driving experience to new heights.

The special-order equipment on VIN 001 includes RECARO seats, painted hood and accent stripes, as well as both Handling and Appearance packages. These add-ons enhance not only the car's aesthetics but also its performance and comfort, making it a truly unique piece of automotive craftsmanship.

Scheduled to be sold at approximately 6:30 p.m. MST on Saturday, January 27, 2024, the auction of this exceptional vehicle stands as a testament to Ford's legacy of blending performance with philanthropy. The sale of the Dark Horse VIN 001 is not just an auction of a remarkable car; it's a step forward in the fight against type 1 diabetes, showcasing the automotive industry's ability to drive positive change in the world.

