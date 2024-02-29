Ford Recalls Over 60,000 Mavericks Over Faulty Cluster

Ford

The Ford Motor Company issued a recall this week for select Maverick hybrid pickup trucks from the 2022 and 2023 model years due to electronic issues with the truck’s gauge cluster. The automaker states that as many as 62,813 Mavericks in the United States are set to be impacted by the recall notice.

According to the NHTSA filing from the automaker, these select Maverick hybrid models may contain an instrument cluster binnacle that does not illuminate key readouts like the speedometer or vehicle warning lights. This is not only an annoying and challenging situation for the impacted owners, it also goes against a series of NHTSA’s Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS).

Ford says the issue is the result of some faulty software, specifically rapid CAN signals bouncing the truck between its Sleep and Awake modes. This error can cause the truck’s internal memory registers to be corrupted, ultimately preventing the cluster from illuminating as intended. The issue was initially discovered after 167 trucks came in for warranty claims related to the cluster, which were analyzed by the production team at the automaker’s Hermosillo plant in Mexico.

Ford

According to the filing, the issue is limited to the hybrid variant of the Maverick, with no automaker communications related to the more potent of the two EcoBoost powertrains. Thankfully for the owners of the impacted vehicles, Ford already has a fix in the works. Customers with an impacted vehicle will be able to receive a software update from their local dealerships. The fix will come free of charge from the Blue Oval, with notification letters slated to ship to owners on March 18, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you happen to own a Maverick and want to know if your machine is part of the recall, simply head to the NHTSA website and enter your VIN. Alternatively, you can reach Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. FoMoCo’s internal number for the recall is 24C01 should you choose to contact them directly.

You Might Also Like