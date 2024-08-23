Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Ford Taurus Explodes In Fatal Police Chase

You might not know it, but Georgia State Patrol has a Dodge Challenger in the fleet and we get to see it in action for this pursuit video. The muscle car is plenty capable, so when someone in an old Ford Taurus tries running, it has no problem keeping up. The only issue is the suspect’s lack of driving skills and good sense, ultimately leading to his death.

Apparently, what got the trooper’s attention originally was the Taurus driver holding a phone up and messing around with it. That might sound trivial but there are plenty of studies which show texting and driving is just as dangerous as driving drunk. That’s why laws barring the practice exist.

This guy likely wouldn’t have faced a huge ticket had he just pulled over right then. Instead, he decides to make a run for it. In an old Taurus. From a Dodge Challenger police car. Not smart.

After getting off the freeway, the suspect immediately goes the wrong way on a divided road, demonstrating he’s ready to put other lives in danger so he can hopefully avoid a citation. We get how a ticket isn’t fun to deal with, but risking that to get out of one is selfish.

The guy keeps veering towards oncoming traffic, probably to try keeping the trooper from following. After all, he’s completely outgunned when it comes to his vehicle, so he has to fight dirty to “level the playing field.”

He also blasts through a red light and cuts it close with a car sitting in the painted median, flirting with disaster.

As the trooper trails because he exercises some caution, we see the Taurus get T-boned by an SUV turning left at another intersection, then spin out of control, hitting another car. What’s left of the old isn’t much and the collision was bad enough the driver didn’t live to see another day.

Going through the Taurus after the crash, GSP reportedly found drugs, a gun, cash, and a scale, giving a clue about why the suspect didn’t want to pull over for the cellphone violation.

