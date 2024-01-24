In the Future Your Mail Might Be Delivered by a Canoo

Canoo

Canoo announced Wednesday it's reached an agreement with the U.S. Postal Service for the purchase of electric vehicles. The automaker will provide the agency with six right-hand drive versions of the LDV 190. The company will be evaluated as a potential supplier for the U.S. Postal Service as it modernizes and electrifies its delivery fleet.

The U.S. Postal Service is investing $40 billion to upgrade and improve processing, transportation, and delivery. More modern and electrified vehicles will be a significant piece of that investment strategy. Canoo builds electric vehicles on multi-purpose platforms designed to offer maximum interior space. Its vehicles are also highly customizable to meet specific needs.

The Canoo LDV 190 is the lifestyle delivery vehicle that was selected for evaluation. The LDV 190 is powered by a 79-kWh battery that puts out between 200 and 350 horsepower depending on software calibration. The range is estimated to be over 200 miles. Charging time from 20 to 80 percent is estimated to be 32 minutes with a DC fast charger. Of course, to work for the U.S. Postal Service, the vehicle needs to have the space and capabilities to deliver the mail. The LDV 190 has a payload capacity of 1,763 pounds and 172 cubic feet of cargo capacity.

The LDV 190 is also supposed to be comfortable and easy to drive.

“The multi-purpose platform with steer-by-wire technology and a unique low-profile suspension system allows for a readily configurable right-hand drive system while maintaining desired roll and ride stability,” said Canoo CEO Tony Aquila.

The six LDV 190 vehicles will be delivered to USPS in Q1 2024. Thanks to its unique design, the LDV 190 will be easy to spot on the road. Times have certainly changed since the days of the Jeep DJ-5.

