GAA Classic Cars Will Feature Two Awesome Z/28 Camaros At Its February Auction

Grab one of these iconic Chevys!

GAA Classic Car Auction is gearing up to make waves in the collector car community with its upcoming February auction, featuring an impressive lineup of vintage vehicles. Among these prized collectibles, two exceptional Z/28 Camaros are set to take center stage, promising to captivate enthusiasts and collectors alike. These iconic muscle cars, renowned for their performance and distinctive styling, represent a pivotal era in American automotive history. As anticipation builds for the auction, the spotlight is firmly on these two Z/28 Camaros, each boasting a unique blend of classic allure and raw power. This event is not just an auction; it's a celebration of automotive excellence and a testament to the enduring legacy of the Z/28 Camaro.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

Discover a true gem from the golden age of American muscle cars: the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28. This exceptional vehicle is not just any classic car; it's a prestigious California Black Plate Car, a mark of its authentic Californian roots and well-preserved condition. At the heart of this automotive icon lies its matching number DZ 302 engine, casting number 3932386, with a casting date of January 21, 1968, and a meticulously documented front pad number, VO927DZ.

This Camaro Z28 is a stunning representation of its era, dressed in the vibrant and original Azure Turquoise complemented by a classic Black Standard Interior. It boasts an array of sought-after features including the California A.I.R. system, power steering, and brakes, adding to its appeal and functionality. The car is also equipped with a console featuring factory tachometer and gauges, enhancing its driving experience.

Representing the very early production of the '69 model, this Camaro showcases the distinctive flat hood and short rear spoiler, hallmarks of its time. Rolling on correct Rally wheels adorned with trim rings and accompanied by the original jack and handle, it's a picture-perfect example of automotive history.

Inside, the original AM radio with factory four speakers offers a nostalgic trip back in time, allowing you to immerse yourself in the sounds of the era. This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is not just a car; it's a piece of American history, a testament to the craftsmanship and style of its time, waiting to be admired and enjoyed by a true connoisseur. See it here.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

Embark on a journey back to the pinnacle of American muscle with this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28, a true collector's dream. This Camaro isn't just any vintage vehicle; it's a meticulously restored marvel with matching numbers, confirming its authenticity and value. The heart of this beast is its DZ-coded 302 CID V8 engine, complete with smog equipment, demonstrating its original configuration and preservation.

Authenticated by renowned Camaro expert Jerry MacNeish, this Z28 showcases an 800cfm Holly 4-barrel carburetor and an aluminum Z28 high-rise, dual-plane intake manifold. Its dual-chambered exhaust system ensures a rumble that resonates with muscle car enthusiasts.

Transmission comes in the form of a Muncie M20 four-speed, paired with manual steering, making for an engaging and authentic driving experience. The factory color combo is a striking Daytona Code 76 Yellow over a Code 711 Black Standard Interior, complemented by black painted exterior stripes and a black vinyl top.

Further adding to its allure, this Camaro Z28 features optional tach and gauge package, console gauges, a clock, and the Exterior Style Trim Group. The cowl induction hood, front and rear spoilers, and a 4.10 rear gear ratio with a 12-bolt rear end emphasize its sporty credentials. Safety is handled by power front disc brakes paired with drum rears.

Riding on "YH" 15" x 7" Rally Wheels, this Camaro comes with an owner's manual, a Camaro Hi-Performance Certificate of Authenticity, and a Jerry MacNeish inspection report from October 2006, pre-restoration. While the original Protect-O-Plate is no longer with the car, a photocopy is included along with a large show board. The trunk houses the original spare tire and jack assembly, adding to its authenticity. This 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 is not just a car; it's a piece of automotive history, a testament to the era of raw power and unmatched style. See it here.

This vehicle along with hundreds of other is selling at the Palace in Greensboro, North Carolina on February 21st & 22nd. Visit their website to see all the cars for sale and to learn more about consignment and bidder registration.

