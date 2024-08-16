Galpin Motors Unveils Retro-Inspired 1986 Porsche Targa Hybrid

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Blending classic design with cutting-edge hybrid technology.

Galpin Motors, in partnership with Porsche Santa Clarita, is making waves at this year’s Monterey Car Week with the debut of its latest creation: the 1986 Porsche bb-Auto Targa Hybrid. This striking vehicle, a fusion of classic Porsche design and modern hybrid technology, will first appear at the Porsche Classic Restoration Challenge during the Werks Reunion on August 16, before taking center stage on the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 18.

The Targa Hybrid is a meticulously restored and modernized version of the iconic bb-Auto “Rainbow” Turbo Targa, originally introduced by Rainer Buchmann in collaboration with Polaroid at the 1976 Photokina photography show. Galpin Motors, known for its innovative automotive restoration work, has painstakingly recreated this iconic vehicle with a contemporary twist, paying homage to the original while pushing the boundaries of what a classic Porsche can be.

Under the hood, the Targa Hybrid is powered by an Ed Pink Racing engine paired with Vonnen hybrid technology, delivering an impressive 550 horsepower. The Vonnen system, which integrates a 110-kilowatt electric motor-generator between the engine and transmission, provides additional bursts of power while being lighter and more compact than traditional EV batteries. This advanced system is supported by a pair of bumper-mounted heat exchangers to manage heat effectively.

The vehicle’s exterior is a vibrant throwback to its predecessor, featuring a bold, neon-hued paint job with the signature Galpin flair. Inside, the Targa Hybrid is equipped with bespoke Recaro LX seats, an electric air conditioning system, and a state-of-the-art 660-watt Focal sound system. The interior also includes a Porsche Classic Communication radio paired with a 9.2-inch infotainment screen, seamlessly blending old-school charm with modern convenience.

“This project is a true labor of love, blending classic Porsche heritage with our own Galpinized style,” said Beau Boeckmann, president and CEO of Galpin Motors. “Honoring the iconic bb-Auto company and continuing its legacy with our team was our mission.”

In addition to the 1986 Targa Hybrid, Galpin Motors’ display at the Werks Reunion will also feature other iconic bb-Auto creations, including the 1984 Porsche bb-Auto 911 Slantnose and the 1981 Porsche bb-Auto 928 Targa. Rainer and Kathrin Buchmann, the founders of bb-Auto, will be present at the event to sign autographs and celebrate their legacy.

Galpin Motors has also announced a limited run of seven 50th Anniversary bb Targa hybrids, each customized to its owner’s specifications, in honor of bb-Auto’s 50-year legacy. This launch marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both Galpin Motors and bb-Auto, as they continue to push the envelope in automotive design and innovation.

