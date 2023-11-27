Garage Built 427 Stroker 1965 Ford Mustang Will Steal Your Heart

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It’s stroked out and ready to roll!

In 1965 Ford had a dream, a dream of making automotive history and cultivating a fan base unlike any other in the industry. The brand already had a great muscle car in the Mustang so it was time to take things up a notch. Long story short, they went out and did exactly what they set out to do. This particular car guy picked up exactly what Ford was laying down and eventually made his very own unique custom classic capable of beating any new model on the road in a race.

Under the hood is a massive 427 stroker V8 engine which is the perfect powerhouse for such a small speeder. All of that motor has got to be pushing out some serious horsepower and torque figures. Of course, that is shown with the driving and burnout videos present on the AutotopiaLA channel. The sound this car makes as it rips through tires with 500 horsepower is incredible.

The story behind the car is also a pretty cool one as the owner originally bought the car with the help of his father. Essentially the bank wouldn’t give him a loan so his dad gave him the cash to buy it. As time went on, he cared for and loved the car, eventually swapping in the 351 Windsor motor and striking it out to the massive 427 cubic inches we see today. Overall, this is an amazing price of American automotive history and is a true example of a pony car.

