GM Is Moving Out of the Renaissance Center in Detroit, For Now

General Motors is temporarily moving its global headquarters out of the Renaissance Center in Detroit as the company works to redevelop the space.

GM will move into the newly named Hudson's Detroit development downtown in the interim.

An official announcement is expected today at a 4:30 p.m. press conference at the former J.L. Hudson’s department store site.

In the interim, GM will move its headquarters into the newly named Hudson's Detroit development located at the former J.L. Hudson's department store site. The automaker will work with billionaire mortgage mogul Dan Gilbert's real-estate firm to redevelop the Renaissance Center.

Bedrock LLC, Gilbert's real-estate firm, recently placed the final steel construction beam on the development's 685.4-foot-tall tower. The firm broke ground on the project in 2017. The Hudson's Detroit development is made up of two buildings and will include 1.5 million square feet of office, retail, food, residential, hotel, and event space, according to the Detroit News.

According to a source with Automotive News, Bedrock and GM will spend the next year working out a plan for the 50-year-old 5.5 million-square-foot RenCen. Another source told the Associated Press that there are no plans to sell the massive RenCen complex.

