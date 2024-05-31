The Greatest Auto Show in Europe Canceled Indefinitely

Robert Hradil - Getty Images

The organizers behind the Geneva Motor Show have officially announced plans to discontinue the show indefinitely, pointing towards insufficient market conditions that have persisted as a result of the global pandemic.

According to a report from Autocar, the Comité permanent du Salon international de l'automobile has found the post-Covid market challenging to cope with, particularly when combined with the general upheaval taking place across the automotive industry at large. These factors have combined and “eroded the attractiveness of major European shows” in the eyes of the organizers.

The event has been an automotive mainstay since 1905, with as many as 120 exhibitors and 600,000 visitors a year during its peak.

Geneva Show President Alexandre de Senarclens specifically cites automaker’s shrinking lack of interest in participating in these sorts of events. Furthermore, the growth of other major events like the Paris Motor Show or the Munich Auto Show have proven tenuous for Geneva. Further investment in the show has been deemed too risky as a result.

The Geneva Show 2024 earlier this year was the first iteration of the event since 2019, with 23 automakers participating in the festivities. The show was markedly smaller than it has been in previous years, with key automakers such as Volkswagen and Stellantis opting to forgo the show altogether. Such a move would have been unheard of in the pre-pandemic world, as Geneva has long been considered the premier European auto show. That said, there reportedly remains some tension between automakers and organizers following monetary losses brought on by the sudden cancelation of the 2020 event.

It is important to note that event organizers have confirmed that this rollback will have no impact on their other major event in Doha. The Qatar Motor Show will be returning in November 2025, following a successful 2023 debut amid Geneva’s long hiatus.

“This extremely regrettable decision should not detract from the efforts and determination with which we have tried to regain our success,” said de Senarclens. “The teams had put all their determination into reviving this motor show after the COVID pandemic.”

This is a sad announcement for longtime fans of the European show, as well as the auto industry as a whole. Geneva was the site for some of the most important launches in automotive history, including the Porsche 356, the Jaguar E-Type, the Ferrari 250, and the Lamborghini Countach to name just a few. It’s presence and pomp will be missed.

