Hellacious 1968 Drift Charger Tears Up DriftKahana

For years JDM cars have dominated the drift scene with their tight handling and advanced suspension. However, it's time for American cars to do what they do best, show off. This build does that and so much more. The basic formula for drifting is essentially high-horsepower, great handling, and an amazing driver. Of course, with much modification, this car delivers on all aspects of this equation. Drifting is an iconic artform in the automotive community and as such for this build to be successful it had to complement that spirit. This led the owner to choose one of America’s most famous muscle cars, the 1968 Dodge Charger.

As any car enthusiast will tell you, American cars have always been the frontline in power production, however, the handling game is left largely to the creation of the European and Japanese worlds. To fix this problem the Charger has been fitted with the rear end and axles from a Porsche Cayenne Turbo. This gives the car the handling of a light nimble European sports car while the LS6 V8 engine. While it may not be a Hellcat engine, this motor certainly doesn't compromise any power.

This wicked ride, driven by the ultra-talented Alexander Claudin, could be spotted at the recent Driftkahana event ripping through turns and going full throttle into drifts like it was nothing. In a brilliant display of both driver skill and an excellent build, the Charger elegantly showed off its power with tight turning spectacles and a beautiful finish drifting into a parallel park position. Without a doubt, this is one of the coolest cars in the drift scene today and we're sure to see more of it in the future.

