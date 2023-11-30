Here's How Much the Tesla Cybertruck Costs

Tesla

The top-trim Tesla Cybertruck starts at $99,990, the company announced Thursday. The base model, meanwhile, stickers for $60,990.

When the Tesla Cybertruck was originally announced in 2019, CEO Elon Musk projected a base price of $39,990 for a single-motor model. Ford also announced comparable pricing for the base model F-150 Lightning Pro. That truck's base sticker price eventually grew to around $60,000, before slackening demand brought it back down to its current starting price of $49,995 before destination. Pent-up demand for the Cybertruck will likely help move models at the higher base price, and people seem willing to pay close to six figures for loaded electric pickup trucks.

But Tesla may have missed the first wave of hype. Hummer EV values are finally starting to fall. They held in no small part because GM has been slow to produce them. F-150 Lightnings also seem to last on dealer lots, though whether either example is a bad sign for the Cybertruck or because of the Cybertruck is hard to pinpoint. But expect pricing to fluctuate as Tesla dials in demand.

For now, base trucks get rear-wheel drive and 250 miles of range, with the single-motor truck hitting 60 in 6.5 seconds. In Tesla tradition, though, the base model won't be available at launch. The company says rear-wheel drive deliveries begin in 2025. In 2024 you'll be able to get a dual-motor all-wheel-drive Cybertruck for $79,990. That one has a 4.1-second 0-60 sprint and a max range of 340 miles. It'll make 600 hp and tow 11,000 lbs. The Cyberbeast is also scheduled for arrival next year—although remember this is Tesla we're talking about) and will make 845 hp and hit 60 in 2.6 seconds. Pricing starts at $99,990.

That's a lot of money, but the Cybertruck has been able to hold our attention for over four years now. Tesla's hoping the hype won't die down before the Cybetruck hits the streets.

