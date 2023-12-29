Hi-Tech Automotive Unveils Modernized 1967 Shelby GT500 For Carroll Shelby Centennial

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In a tribute to the legacy of Carroll Shelby, Hi-Tech Automotive has unveiled a modernized version of the iconic 1967 Shelby GT500. This landmark launch, licensed by Carroll Shelby Licensing, presents a stunning reproduction of the classic GT500, now equipped with contemporary features, including an all-new steel body, modern suspension, and a choice of powerful drivetrains.

The GT500, offered as a rolling chassis through Utah-based Hi-Tech Legends, is a masterpiece of engineering, combining the timeless allure of the original with the performance and reliability of modern technology. Nick Price, a Director at Hi-Tech Automotive, emphasizes the distinction of this model as a 'REPROmod,' built from scratch in a controlled factory environment, unlike typical restomods.

This newly engineered GT500 stands out with a fully independent front and rear suspension, cutting-edge braking systems, and an interior that blends classic design with contemporary luxury. Options for engines include a naturally aspirated or supercharged 5-liter Ford Coyote V8, or the advanced Ford 5.2-liter Predator V8 motor, compatible with a 6-speed manual or the latest Ford 10-speed automatic transmission.

The vehicle's body, crafted with precision, uses new steel panels and modern welding techniques, resulting in an exceptionally straight build. The distinctive Shelby features like the composite hood and side air intakes are meticulously crafted in-house. The paint process, involving a 64-step procedure using Glasurit products, allows for customization in color choices, including the iconic Shelby stripes.

The interior boasts German Nappa leather, Alcantara roof lining, and modernized Recaro seats, power-adjustable for comfort and styled to echo the classic Shelby seats. Hi-Tech Automotive's attention to detail extends to the suspension design, with Justin Price, Director of Engineering, highlighting their bespoke, software-optimized independent suspension system.

For over 30 years, Hi-Tech Automotive has specialized in factory-manufactured replicas of classic American sports cars. This latest GT500 is the culmination of years of development and is considered their most advanced product to date. Jim Price, the founder, expresses pride in this model, which has been over eight years in development.

In collaboration with Carroll Shelby Licensing and American partner Tom Kirkham, Hi-Tech Legends will manage the sales and distribution of this remarkable Shelby GT500 in the United States. As a fitting conclusion to the Carroll Shelby Centennial celebrations, this modernized GT500 embodies the spirit of innovation and performance that Carroll Shelby championed.

Prospective buyers can configure and price their GT500 on the company’s website, with the rolling chassis priced under $230,000. With engine and transmission installation, the total cost is expected to be under $270,000. The 2024 production is limited to twenty vehicles, offering a unique opportunity for enthusiasts to own a piece of automotive history reimagined for the modern era.

