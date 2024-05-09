hyunda ioniq 5 n review uk 2024 01 front cornering

Of all electric cars, it strikes me that the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the first to have been developed from the outset as a pure driver’s car.

There are electric sports saloons, 2000bhp hypercars and, in the form of the Abarth 500e, even a superficial hot hatch. Many of them are impressive in their ways but the N is different. This the best electric driver’s car yet made.

Hyundai’s N performance division is on good form, of course. The now-discontinued i30 N and i20 N hot hatchbacks were the best in their near-extict classes. Hyundai N has recruited well from the outset too, including in 2019 Tyrone Johnson, one of the men behind the most recent Ford Focus RS, which is what, if anything, the Ioniq 5 N feels closest to – although there’s more complexity to it than that.

Read on to find out how in both subjective and objective performance terms, Hyundai has created the world's most fun EV.

