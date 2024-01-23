Immerse Yourself in the Artistry of Italian Autos With Road & Track

Road & Track

You can’t think about Italy without musing about iconic automakers like Lamborghini, Ferrari, and Maserati. These influential names are equally woven into the fabric of Italy’s rich history as the likes of Michelangelo, Da Vinci, and Puccini. It’s a privilege like no other to witness Italy’s automaking history in action and experience the passion, precision, artistry, and ingenuity that goes into crafting an exquisite Italian supercar.

It is for this reason that we're heading back to Northern Italy for one of our favorite international adventures. Join us June 5-12, 2024 for Maranello a Miglia. It will be eight glorious days exploring Italy’s rich automotive past, present, and future.

Mattia Medici

We’re traveling by coach through northern Italy and making stops at factories, design studios, and car collections along the way. You’ll also have access to experts, designers, and thought leaders allowing you to pull back the curtain on the Italian automotive industry. Not to mention, we’re ending the trip with an exhilarating grand finale—spectating the historic Mille Miglia open-road race as it passes through Brescia. Maranello a Miglia also promises opportunities to connect with your fellow enthusiasts and Road & Track staff, sample the most delectable food and wine the region has to offer, and immerse yourself in charming northern Italian cities—a true embodiment of la dolce vita.

Mattia Medici

See what’s in store for Maranello a Miglia:

We’ll arrive and check in to the Hotel Rua Frati in Modena—our base camp for the next four nights. We’ll settle in and acclimate ourselves with Modena, a town whose most famous exports are opera, balsamic vinegar, and of course, supercars. From there, we’ll gather for a welcome reception and group dinner, get to know our cohorts for the next eight days, and prepare to kick off the adventure of a lifetime.

Mattia Medici

Day two will be a deep dive into Ferrari. Starting with a visit to the Ferrari Museum, we’ll explore some of the most powerful cars on earth, including the Ferrari’s first-ever F1 title winner, the 1951 Ferrari 500 F2. After lunch at Ferrari’s own Ristorante Cavallino, the day will conclude with a visit to the place where it all began—the birthplace of Enzo Ferrari, housed at the Enzo Ferrari Museum.

We’re visiting our favorite factories on day three—we’ll get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the artistry that goes into making the supercars that we know and love. Walk the factory floors of Pagani, Lamborghini, and Maserati and meet the brilliant minds that are the driving forces behind these powerhouse marques.

Next, we’ll make a stop at the Collezione Umberto Panini Museum for one of the most impeccable private collections of Maseratis out there, touting cars from 1926 through today. Also located at the site of the museum is the Hombre Cheese Dairy—we can’t think of a better combination than cars and curds. We’ll enjoy a delicious sampling of local cheese and prosecco as an amuse-bouche, then feast on Italian favorites with a group dinner at a nearby restaurant.

Day five kicks off with a gastronomic delight as we dine at Antica Corte Pallavicina for a gourmet tasting menu lunch of dishes local to the Emilia-Romagna region and paired wines. Did we mention that we will be eating said lunch at a 14th-century castle? From there, we’re traveling to the illustrious Zagato Design Studio, responsible for coachbuilding some of the world’s most famous cars including those of Alfa Romeo, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Maserati. Finally, we’re rounding out the day by making our way to Italy’s fashion capital, Milan, and checking in to Unahotels Galles Milano.

Mattia Medici

The sixth day of our journey commences with a visit to the Fratelli Cozzi Museum for a tour of its extensive Alfa Romeo collection. There are over 60 vehicles including a 1962 Giulia 1600 TI Super and a 1987 75 Turbo Evoluzione to peruse. Next up is the official Alfa Romeo Museum located in the former factory where the Giulia, Alfetta GT, and 164 were made.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an exploration of Italian car culture without a little motorsport action. We’re getting a front-row view of the Mille Miglia open-road race as it makes its way through Brescia. We’ll celebrate the end of our adventure with a final group dinner and toast to the memories we’ve made over the past week.

Mattia Medici

Maranello a Miglia is sure to be eight days of exclusive access, unique automotive experiences, and lifelong memories. We hope you’ll come along for the ride.

Register now through our online portal or by calling (855) 445-0230. For more information visit experiences.roadandtrack.com/maranello-a-miglia.



*All itinerary details subject to change

