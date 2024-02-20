Jason Momoa's 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II EV

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It has a heart of green.

Hollywood heavyweight Jason Momoa, celebrated for his roles in "Aquaman," "Game of Thrones," and "Dune," has embarked on an ambitious project that marries the elegance of yesteryear with today’s green technology. Collaborating with Electrogenic, a company revered for its commitment to preserving the essence of vintage cars while propelling them into the electric age, Momoa has successfully transformed his 1929 Rolls-Royce Phantom II into a state-of-the-art electric vehicle (EV).

This conversion journey, lasting 18 months, was fueled by Momoa's vision to honor the car's illustrious past without compromising its character. The Phantom II, a beacon of British automotive excellence, now boasts a silent, zero-emission electric powertrain while retaining its original H. J. Mulliner & Co. coachwork and other historical details.

Electrogenic's director, Steve Drummond, highlighted the complexity of this undertaking, marking it as the company's most challenging classic car EV conversion to date. The original 7.7-liter engine and manual gearbox were replaced with a modern electric motor and a custom single-speed direct drive transmission, bringing the vintage Rolls into the future without altering its original architecture.

The newly fitted 93 kWh battery pack, neatly integrated within the car's existing frame, powers the electric motor. This setup delivers approximately 150 kW of power and 229 ft lbs of torque, translating to an impressive 734 ft lbs of torque to the prop shaft, a significant leap from its original performance capabilities. Electrogenic's bespoke software ensures seamless operation of the revamped systems.

Momoa’s project not only showcases the potential for sustainability in the luxury automotive sector but also sets a precedent for how classic cars can be reimagined for the modern era. This Rolls-Royce Phantom II now serves as a testament to the harmonious blend of heritage and innovation, cruising silently into the future while echoing the grandeur of its past.

