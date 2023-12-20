With Just 3k-Miles on The Odometer, This Aston Martin DB11 Convertible Is Ready For Top-Down Cruising

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Elevate your style with this Aston Martin.

A striking example of British automotive craftsmanship, a 2019 Aston Martin DB11 Convertible, has recently been listed for sale, showcasing a blend of luxury and performance. With only 3,001 actual miles on the odometer, this vehicle stands as a near-pristine example of one of Aston Martin's most revered models.

Finished in an elegant Charcoal exterior, this DB11 Convertible exudes a refined aesthetic that is both timeless and commanding. The car's body style, a two-door convertible, adds a touch of allure and freedom, perfect for open-road adventures or city cruising.

Under the hood, this DB11 boasts a powerful V8 engine, ensuring a driving experience that balances raw power with the smoothness Aston Martin is known for. Paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission, this car offers effortless acceleration and seamless gear shifts, making it both a driver's and a passenger's delight.

The interior of this Aston Martin is just as impressive as its exterior, featuring a Light Gray leather interior that radiates luxury. The cabin is equipped with bucket seats, providing comfort and support during spirited drives. The floor shifter and center console enhance the ergonomic and aesthetic appeal of the interior.

This 2019 model is not just about aesthetics and performance; it is also equipped with modern conveniences that enhance its usability and comfort. It includes air conditioning, power brakes, power steering, power windows, and power locks, making every journey in this car a pleasurable experience.

Collectors and enthusiasts will appreciate the low mileage and original condition of this 2019 Aston Martin DB11, a testament to its careful ownership and maintenance. This convertible is a perfect blend of Aston Martin's legendary design and contemporary luxury, making it an attractive proposition for those seeking a distinguished and capable grand tourer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saratoga Motorcar Auction, now in its third year, will take place in Naples, Florida at the Ultimate Garages at 3101 TERRACE AVENUE NAPLES, FLORIDA. The sale takes place on Friday, February 2nd live and online. A preview is available on January 31st.

To consign your car just complete the form online or contact Bill Windham at 518-401-5180 or Kyle Hennessey at 518-275-6865. Or you can fill out the consignment form.

100% of the proceeds from the Naples Motorcar Auction support the Saratoga Automobile Museum and the St. Matthews House. Both are 501(c)(3), not-for-profit.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.