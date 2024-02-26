King Charles III Has Quite The Car Collection

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

But does that mean he’s a gearhead?

Whatever you might think of the British Royals, King Charles III apparently has quite the enviable car collection. At least that’s what a new report from The Guardian claims, with the total value of his garage estimated at almost $8 million. However, the report does admit trying to parse out what the monarch actually owns and what’s leased from automakers and are attached to his office isn’t easy.

One of the impressive rides the report claims is owned outright by the king is a 1962 Rolls-Royce Phantom V. It was apparently originally purchased by his mother and has been passed down to him.

A whole group of classic cars are stashed away at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, a private residence owned by the Windsors. Inside a former stable flock are 12 classic vehicles which are supposed to be worth somewhere around $2 million. Most impressive among them is a 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V, a car which could be worth upwards of $1 million. But nobody seems to know where the car came from or when it was purchased even though it served as a state vehicle from 1961 to 2002.

Another vehicle which is believed to be owned by Charles is a 1970 Aston Martin DB6 Volante. That car was gifted to him by his mother when he turned 21, proving he truly suffered growing up. Converted to run on biofuel in 2008, it’s estimated to be worth well north of $2 million.

Ultimately, it sounds like even British journalists are struggling to understand which cars in the royal garage are owned privately and which are state-owned or leased to the state by automakers. Just like other aspects of monarchy, it seems to be a rather confusing, tangled affair.

Source: The Guardian

Image via Getty Images

