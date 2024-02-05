The LaFerrari Successor Sure Sounds Like a V-6-Powered Hypercar

Varryx on YouTube

It has been 11 years since the folks in Maranello introduced the world to the LaFerrari hypercar. After a decade of development, it appears that the car's successor is nearly ready to break cover for 2024. Thanks to supercar spotter Varryx on YouTube, we have new footage of the latest prototype of the LaFerrari replacement out for a drive outside the iconic factory.

The Ferrari LaFerrari remains the latest example of a long line of range-topping Ferrari models, dating back to the 288 GTO homologation special. The hybrid hypercar features a 6.3-liter V-12 engine mated to an F1-derived KERS hybrid system, providing a total output of 950 hp and 664 lb-ft of torque. The level of performance on offer remains impressive even a decade on, but the industry at large is changing. Rumors suggest that this upcoming replacement, which wears the internal code name F250, will forgo the mighty V-12 for a turbocharged powertrain.

The F250 is expected to adopt a modified variant of the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged F163 V-6 engine. This is the same powertrain that motivates the Le Mans-winning 499P, and our 2024 Performance Car of the Year in the 296 GTB. When combined with a plug-in hybrid setup in the 296, the V-6 provides a monstrous 819 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque. The F250 will surely adopt a similar plug-in setup, though expect output to be closer to that four-figure mark.

The prototype captured by Varryx is notably different from other variants of the LaFerrari successor spotted before. Gone is the large rear aero treatment, following suit with the “unseen” aero found across the brand. The bodywork also appears to be further along in the development cycle, with a much thicker camouflage being affixed to the car. The low and wide shape screams hypercar, though it’s difficult to discern any actual styling cues. That shouldn’t be a huge surprise, as Ferrari is great at building wonky-looking test mules. The exhaust note is also reminiscent of the F163 and is notably different from some of the earlier examples.

We shouldn’t have to wait too much longer for more information from Ferrari, as the F250 is one of three cars expected to be released this year, alongside an 812 replacement and a hotter 296. Just don’t expect Ferrari to keep its hands on that F250 nameplate.

