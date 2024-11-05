Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Lamborghini Huracan Crashes And Burns In High-Speed Rally

A Lamborghini Huracan burned after crashing, leaving a mangled mess of metal in Albany County, New York. The driver and his friends, who were also driving high-end cars like Porsches and Ferraris, were speeding through the area as part of a rally.

Footage of the young drivers, who reportedly hail from the New York City area, speeding along the two-lane country road was obtained by Times Union. It shows the performance cars blasting past drivers going the speed limit by going into the oncoming traffic lane.

As the group made its way to a sharp turn, the Huracan driver failed to negotiate it safely, the supercar crashing into the trees. Then it went up in flames, although the driver was able to escape safely, miraculously suffering zero injuries.

You can see the Lambo wasn’t nearly as lucky. That’s a $200,000-plus exotic European supercar gone in a matter of minutes, all thanks to driver error.

The sheriff said the group was “having a fast and furious moment” and didn’t seem the least bit amused by their antics. Several citations were handed out to the drivers. Speaking with Times Union, the sheriff said the drivers have been racing around in the area for hours before the crash.

Just because you own a fast car doesn’t give you license to drive recklessly on public roads. We’re not even of the opinion that speeding alone is reckless, although trying to go through a turn too fast is, which is what ultimately took the Huracan down.

Going into oncoming traffic lanes, “swimming” through traffic, and other maneuvers aren’t appropriate for public streets. We know some sports, muscle, and exotic car owners feel they have every right to do that and more, but this kid was lucky he didn’t kill himself or someone else, as are his buddies.

Images via Albany County Sheriffs Office/Facebook

