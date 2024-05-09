Landlord Damages Toy Car Collection

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

And a judge has ordered him to pay $15,000!

As we keep trying to tell people, collecting little diecast cars isn’t some foolish thing these days but instead is a serious hobby. A landlord in Nova Scotia is learning that lesson the hard way after he’s been ordered to pay $15,000 for damaging a tenant’s beloved collection. We never thought such a story would surface, yet here we are in 2023.

See how much a Pennsylvania man is out after someone stole his Matchbox car collection here.

According to CBC, a Halifax small claims court awarded the tenant $16,217 in total, $15,000 of which was for damage to his toy car collection, after the landlord appealed a previous judgement which awarded the tenant with a smaller sum of money.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the report, it sounds like the landlord decided to terminate the tenancy of the victim back in 2022 by changing the locks. That strategy backfired in court for obvious reasons. But where the landlord really goofed up was when he just packed up the tenant’s items, throwing heavy items on top of the toy cars in boxes, as well as chucking them into a garbage bag.

We don’t know for sure what happened because we don’t have all the details, but we can imagine some people would see a bunch of old Hot Wheels owned by a grown adult and feel disdain. We also wouldn’t expect someone tasked with packing up those valuables to be particularly careful, pretty much ensuring damage from rough handling, etc.

In the initial court hearing, the tenant’s claim of $15,000 to $20,000 in damages to his toy car collection was denied because he didn’t get a professional appraisal. This time around he came prepared with a report from just such a person, who concluded that in mint condition the collection would be worth $21,462. However, damage diminished the total value to a mere $4,359.

Image via YouTube

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.