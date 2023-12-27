The Last 2023 Dodge Challenger and Charger Have Been Built

Dodge

Production has ended for the L platform, which formed the basis for the Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger, and Dodge Challenger since 2004.

The final model to roll off the assembly line at the Stellantis factory in Brampton, Ontario, was a 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 painted in Pitch Black.

The Charger and Challenger will be replaced by a new model in 2024 with both inline-six and electric powertrains, while the 300 will be indirectly succeeded by EVs in the coming years.

The end has finally come for three of the most iconic muscle cars of the 2000s. After a lengthy special-edition-packed farewell tour, the last 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger were built at the Stellantis' Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, on December 22. The news was first reported by Automotive News Canada and confirmed by a Dodge spokesperson. The last Chrysler 300 rolled off the line just two days prior.

A Dodge representative confirmed to Car and Driver that the last Charger was a Scat Pack widebody model painted in Destroyer Gray, while the final Challenger was an SRT Demon 170 in Pitch Black. Photos posted to Facebook (later made private), showed factory workers posing with the coupe, which sported flashy gold wheels.

The L platform that underpinned all three burly American machines was first introduced for the 2005 model year with the Chrysler 300. The 300 would go on to become a legend in the hip-hop scene, appearing in numerous music videos and quoted in dozens of songs. It was loved for a look that mixed Bentley-aping decadence with confident, American-gangster swagger.

The Charger followed for 2006, and the Challenger arrived for 2008. Both rear-wheel-drive cars brought V-8 muscle to the masses, becoming the centerpieces of rowdy burnout- and donut-making videos thanks to their 5.7-liter HEMI engines. The Dodge duo became even more hallowed with the introduction of the SRT Hellcat models, which coincided with a refresh for 2015. The Hellcats' supercharged 6.2-liter V-8s produced a sinister whine and more than 700 horsepower at a still relatively affordable price.

While the 300 never received the Hellcat treatment, it went out with a bang with the 485-hp 6.4-liter HEMI-powered 2023 300C. The Charger and Challenger were treated to more fanfare for their send-offs, with a series of "Last Call" special editions that culminated in the Challenger SRT Demon 170, capable of up to 1025 horsepower on E85 gasoline.

The Brampton factory will now retool over the next two years, installing a new paint shop and stamping lines. In late 2025, the facility will start producing the next iteration of the Jeep Compass along with upcoming vehicles that will ride on the STLA Medium platform. These will include both internal-combustion and electric powertrains.

The Charger and Challenger's successor—expected to be consolidated into one model that's previewed by the Charger Daytona SRT concept—will be built nearby at Canada's Windsor Assembly Plant. Two- and four-door versions are likely, and electric powertrains will be joined by Stellantis' latest Hurricane inline-six, which produces up to 510 horsepower in current Jeep and Ram vehicles. The Chrysler 300, meanwhile, won't have a direct replacement, as the moribund brand prepares an electric resuscitation with a series of new EVs in the next few years.

