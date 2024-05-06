Read the full story on The Auto Wire

Legendary Arkansas Trooper Shows Tremendous Empathy

Even among Arkansas State Police, Trooper Garrett Byrd is a legend. The man has repeatedly displayed some of the most impressive high-speed pursuit skills on the force. We’ve seen him PIT out quite a few fleeing suspects, something he does almost flawlessly every time. But this time around he didn’t do a PIT and didn’t even put the fleeing suspect in handcuffs.

You’ll see in the dashcam footage Trooper Byrd spots a car blow through a red light before entering the highway, heading east toward Memphis. As he’s done so many other times, Trooper Byrd flips on his lights and safely makes his way through the traffic to catch up with the speeding car.

When he does, he sees the car has its emergency flashers on. We’ve seen fleeing criminals switch those on before during a chase, but this time it feels different. After all, the car has slowed down instead of continuing to tear down the highway to keep that commanding lead.

After Trooper Byrd closes the gap completely and the driver refuses to pull over, but slows down some, he goes in for the kill. But the driver, perhaps realizing she’s about to be pitted, slows way down, so he backs off.