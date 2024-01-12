Lexus LBX Morizo Concept Is a Posh Take on the Toyota GR Corolla

Lexus

The Lexus LBX is a baby crossover that is not sold in America, and likely isn’t missed either given it uses a hybrid three-cylinder and front-wheel drive, sitting on the same architecture as the Toyota Yaris hatchback. Lexus unveiled a far more interesting version at the Tokyo Auto Salon on Friday though, but only as a concept: the LBX Morizo RR.

The LBX Morizo uses the same engine that is fitted to the existing GR Corolla and the GR Yaris that is sold outside the U.S.: a 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that produces a claimed 300 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The Lexus sends drive to each corner through an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system (presumably with the same torque-biasing abilities as in the GR Corolla), as well as a new eight-speed automatic gearbox. The last detail is a clear distinction from the manual-only GR Corolla, although likely not for long as Toyota has just confirmed the GR Yaris is also going to be offered with the option of an eight-speed auto alongside the existing six-speed stick.

Lexus hasn’t quoted any weight or performance numbers for the LBX Morizo, but as it is shorter than the GR Corolla and more powerful than the GR Yaris, we can safely assume that any production version would be at least as quick as its Toyota sisters, likely meaning a 0-60 mph time in just under five seconds. Nor is there confirmation that a production version will follow, although the concept certainly looks ready to hit the streets. Sadly for us, even if it does make that leap it seems unlikely we would get the Morizo in the U.S. given the basic LBX isn’t sold here.

But the project certainly has friends in high places. Its name reflects the involvement of Akio Toyoda, Toyota’s former CEO and now the corporation’s chairman. Toyoda has raced under the pseudonym Morizo, and since stepping down from overall control of the company has taken on a development role. He has been the driving force behind the creation of the GR-branded Toyota road cars, and it looks as if he now wants to produce Lexus versions too. If the production LBX Morizo happens, maybe some U.S.-market Lexus models will get to follow it.

