Advertisement

Live updates: Tesla to report quarterly earnings today after market close

Joe Ciolli,Matthew Fox
·1 min read
Elon Musk Tesla
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in 2016 that the company's Autopilot technology was safer than a human driver.Pool/Getty Images

  • Tesla reports first-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

  • The EV maker has been under pressure after a reported pivot away from a low-cost vehicle model.

  • The company's stock is down more than 40% in 2024.

Tesla will report first-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the closing bell.

The electric-vehicle maker has been under pressure to start 2024 amid reports it will scrap plans to produce a low-cost Model 2, and instead focus on autonomous driving and robotaxis. Wall Street didn't like that idea, pushing Tesla's already-struggling stock lower.

The company has also been dealing with declining demand for its EVs, which has prompted a series of price cuts, the latest of which came on Monday.

Tesla's stock was down 43% year-to-date through Monday's close, badly trailing the the S&P 500's 5% gain.

Tesla's consensus first-quarter adjusted EPS estimate is $0.52