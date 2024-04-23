Live updates: Tesla to report quarterly earnings today after market close

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in 2016 that the company's Autopilot technology was safer than a human driver. Pool/Getty Images

Tesla reports first-quarter earnings on Tuesday.

The EV maker has been under pressure after a reported pivot away from a low-cost vehicle model.

The company's stock is down more than 40% in 2024.

Tesla will report first-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the closing bell.

The electric-vehicle maker has been under pressure to start 2024 amid reports it will scrap plans to produce a low-cost Model 2, and instead focus on autonomous driving and robotaxis. Wall Street didn't like that idea, pushing Tesla's already-struggling stock lower.

The company has also been dealing with declining demand for its EVs, which has prompted a series of price cuts, the latest of which came on Monday.

Tesla's stock was down 43% year-to-date through Monday's close, badly trailing the the S&P 500 's 5% gain.

Tesla's consensus first-quarter adjusted EPS estimate is $0.52