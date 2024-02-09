Man Injured In Garage Fire Attempting to Save Classic Cars and Motorcycles

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

An attempt to rescue valuable vehicles ends in tragedy as a fire engulfs a detached garage.

A tragic incident unfolded in Prospect Heights, near the Arlington Heights border, as a fire engulfed a detached garage on Wednesday afternoon, February 7, 2024. The blaze resulted in injuries to a man who bravely attempted to rescue his two cherished Chevy classic cars, including a Chevelle SS and seven motorcycles housed within the structure.

Responding to a call at approximately 2:48 p.m., emergency services from Arlington Heights and Prospect Heights rushed to the scene located near Forrest Avenue and Oakton Street. Initially, due to a miscommunication by a passerby unsure of the exact address, the fire was mistakenly reported to be in Arlington Heights. However, it was later clarified that the incident occurred on a lot in Prospect Heights, nestled between Drury Lane and Stratford Road, just north of Oakton Street.

The garage, situated near the property line and alarmingly close to a neighbor's house in the 1100 block of North Drury Lane in Arlington Heights, was ablaze. Fortunately, the neighboring house did not sustain any damage, nor was it under immediate threat from the fire, which raged perilously close to the municipal boundary separating Prospect Heights and Arlington Heights.

Firefighters from both cities, accustomed to collaborating in this shared neighborhood, quickly sprang into action. The fire was brought under control within approximately 10 minutes, although it necessitated cutting through the garage's metal door with a K-12 power saw to tackle the flames directly. Despite their efforts, the classic vehicles and motorcycles inside suffered from heat, smoke, and fire damage.

The origin of the fire, which ignited while the owner was tending to one of the motorcycles, remains under investigation by Prospect Heights police and fire investigators. Law enforcement officers from both Arlington Heights and Prospect Heights were also present, assisting with traffic and crowd control at the scene..

