Man Shoots Carjacker Who Then Kills Him

Carjackings are scary situations since, as we’ve been warning for some time, many carjackers are willing to use deadly force. While there’s a certain amount of risk involved in confronting a regular car thief, with carjackers it’s much higher. One man in North Carolina found that out, paying the ultimate price.

In shocking footage which was uploaded to X, but we can’t show here for obvious reasons, a man is shown approaching a work truck as another man is getting inside. The man who has a high visibility vest on and most likely is the one who should be driving the pickup tries stopping the other man from getting into the cab.

That’s when shots ring out and we see the man in high visibility vest has a handgun out, pointed at the carjacker. After the man fires a few rounds, the carjacker throws the truck into reverse. The victim, perhaps sensing what’s coming next, yells at some nearby men to run as he dashes off himself.

Sure enough, the work truck comes barreling back into the frame, angles right at the victim, and hits him so hard he goes flying through the air. According to a WYFF report he didn’t survive.

That report indicates the shocking exchange happened on March 14 in Lumberton, North Carolina. This just goes to show you don’t have to be in a big city for this sort of thing to happen.

Reportedly, the carjacker originally got involved in a hit-and-run crash at a gas station. When Good Samaritans like this victim stopped to help as the suspect tried carjacking another vehicle, the suspect decided to take the truck belonging to the man in the high visibility vest.

That man, who was hit and killed, was identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Adam Lecompte. A report from WMBF indicates he worked for NCDOT over 16 years. Our hearts go out to his family.

As for the suspect, he’s been identified as 28-year-old Ricky Alex Driggers. He’s been charged with first-degree murder and several other charges.

We’re not saying you should never confront a carjacker, especially when the victim is in duress. We are saying you need to be careful because many carjackers would kill you as soon as look at you. Stay safe out there, everyone.

