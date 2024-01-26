Maserati Quattroporte EV Delayed to 2028, MC20 EV Arriving in 2025

Maserati

Maserati announced its planned rollout of electric vehicles over the next several years, which begins with the GranTurismo Folgore and Grecale Folgore.

Next up is an electric version of the MC20 supercar, which will be followed by a new large electric SUV.

Lastly, the next Quattroporte will arrive as an EV in 2028, delayed from its original planned launch this year.

Maserati announced the death of its 3.8-liter V-8 last year as it begins its transition away from internal combustion engines, and now the Italian marque has revealed its plans for several new EV models over the coming years. The brand's shift towards EVs is already underway, with the GranTurismo Folgore and Grecale Folgore expected to go on sale this year in the United States, although details remain sparse on the electric Grecale crossover.

First announced way back in 2020, the electric version of Maserati's MC20 supercar is now due in 2025. Originally, Maserati had suggested that the MC20 Folgore would feature a 700-horsepower tri-motor powertrain. While Maserati hasn't divulged any information on the MC20 Folgore since, the limited-production Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale will share its underpinnings with MC20 and is set to offer an electric variant with 750 hp and a roughly 240-mile range. It's likely these numbers will also apply to the Maserati, although Alfa Romeo has also been mum on specifics.

The MC20 Folgore will be followed by a new large electric SUV in 2027. This is the first time Maserati has mentioned this model, and it could end up sharing its platform and powertrains with the upcoming electric Jeep Wagoneer S. Lastly, Maserati says the next generation of the long-running Quattroporte sedan will arrive as an EV in 2028. The electric Quattroporte was originally thought to be arriving for 2025, but late last year rumors began circulating that the sedan was delayed, and the rumors appear to have merit.

Before those three models arrive, however, Maserati will launch a convertible version of its electric grand tourer, with the GranCabrio Folgore due to hit the roads this year. Maserati says that every new model it releases will be electric. Meanwhile, the gas-powered Quattroporte is on its way out, and the V-6-powered versions of the Ghibli sedan and Levante crossover will continue in their current form until the end of their current product life cycles.

