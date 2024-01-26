The Mazda MX-5 Miata Passes the $30,000 Mark For the First time

Mazda

While I myself am currently browsing Facebook Marketplace listings for a good NC Miata for under $7,000 (and ideally in a fetching green), Mazda itself is getting its new 2024 MX-5 ready for no less than $30,150, destination included. It's not an outrageous price; it comes with a good bunch of updates and upgrades.

Here's the main roster of important stuff, pulled from Mazda's full press release:

A new steering rack. Per Mazda:

MX-5 Miata receives major updates to the electric power-assisted steering (EPAS) system for 2024 including a new steering rack. The rack has been revised internally, resulting in reduced friction, as well as accompanying changes to the electric assist calibration through new software. This all results in smoother steering action with a more defined ‘on-center’ feeling for relaxed freeway cruising, yet greater precision as the front tires are loaded up under hard cornering.

A new paint called Aero Gray, new headlights with DRLs, LED taillights, and some new wheel designs.



A touch screen, horror of horrors for Mazda fans typically averse to touching a screen. In this case it's a new "8.8-inch infotainment display, with touch functionality when using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto." The Miata also gets Alexa for the first time, so hands-free stuff is possibly easier than before.

The Miata Club gets what Mazda calls "Asymmetric LSD," which sounds like it offers a more variable profile to how it stays open into a corner and locks up out of it. Per Mazda:

This conical clutch LSD has been re-designed with a cam mechanism which allows for different ramp angles on acceleration and deceleration to provide ideal yaw damping control through the different phases of cornering. A stronger lockup under engine braking improves stability at corner entry, resisting unwanted oversteer. Reduced lockup during acceleration reduces unwanted understeer.

The Club also gets a middle ground "DSC Track" setting for the traction control between "on" or "off." Per Mazda:

DSC-Track raises the threshold of the DSC system, between being fully engaged or fully disabled, allowing drivers who choose to activate this feature to work on their on-track driving skills, while still offering some amount of brake intervention should it be needed.

Standard equipment on the RF Club (the one with the retractable hardtop) and optional on the soft top Club is the Brembo BBS Recaro package that comes with Brembos, BBSs, and Recaros. Per Mazda:

The package includes Brembo front brakes with red-painted front and rear calipers, dark gunmetal 17-inch BBS forged wheels, and heated Recaro sport seats. Added design features in this package include an aero kit with gloss black side sill extensions and rear bumper skirt.

The Grand Touring model you can now get with a light tan interior with bright trim for $300, very classic.

Here are all the prices/trims, excluding the $1,165 delivery fee:

MX-5 Miata Sport 6MT: $28,985

MX-5 Miata Club 6MT: $32,485 ($40,210 for the RF)

Brembo/BBS/Recaro Package: $4,800 (free on the RF)

MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 6MT: $34,285 ($37,010 for the RF)

MX-5 Miata Grand Touring 6AT: $35,205 ($37,980 for the RF)

And on top of all that all these MX-5s get more padding in the dashboard for more comfort. The crossover into being a $30,000 car seems worth it by the sound of things.

Though this is all a little devoid of context. The original NA Miata first sold in 1989 at $13,800. That's a touch under $34,000 in today's money. Maybe things aren't so bad.

