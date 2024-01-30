McDonald's Hamburgler Is Driving a 'Burgercuda' Coast-to-Coast

McDonald's

McDonald’s Hamburglar is back and upping his game by going on a coast-to-coast road trip in his new Burgercuda getaway car. If you spot the car during his trip and scan the vehicle’s code, you will win a McDonald’s gift card and some swag, the fast food chain announced Monday.

Last year, McDonald’s rolled out improvements to their classic burgers to make them tastier than ever before. That made McDonald's lovers happy, but it also apparently caught the attention of the Hamburgler who returned to his life of burger-stealing crime.

"McDonald's built a legacy on serving delicious burgers, but anytime we have an opportunity to make the best even better, we take it," said Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald's. "It's no surprise these changes caught the attention of our biggest burger fan—the Hamburglar. We're excited for fans to join in on the fun as they look for him on his burger-stealing spree. You never know where he'll pop up next."

No matter how you feel about McDonald’s burgers, we can all agree that a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda is a tasty way to travel. This custom Burgercuda also includes a bit of special sauce to make it stand out from the crowd. The Hamburgler’s signature black-and-white stripes are portrayed across the car's interior and exterior, along with his logo on the headrests and red detailing throughout. The hubcaps are designed to look like burger buns, and the spare tire looks like a giant cheeseburger. On the inside, there is a hidden burger warmer in the center console to keep your burger hot and tasty. Finishing off the look is the Hamburglar’s “RBL RBL” signature catchphrase that is on the hood scoop and license plate.

The Hamburglar Watch Sweepstakes runs until February 25 at 11:59 pm ET. You can also enter for the chance to win McDonald's burgers for a year by visiting SpotHamburglar.com.

