Read the full story on Modern Car Collector

McLaren Artura Meets Early Demise Near Vancouver Dealership

In a rather unfortunate turn of events, a McLaren Artura, the marque's latest hybrid supercar sensation, met with an accident merely two blocks away from its dealership in Vancouver, Canada. The incident quickly caught the attention of onlookers and has since become a topic of discussion among car enthusiasts and sympathizers online.

Photo source: shaynabi (Reddit)

Introduced in 2021, the Artura signifies McLaren's foray into the hybrid supercar domain, following the limited-edition, hyper-exclusive P1. Unlike its predecessor, the Artura is positioned as a more accessible option for those enchanted by McLaren's engineering prowess, albeit with a hefty $225,000 price tag. This accessibility does not compromise its performance; the Artura boasts a formidable 671-horsepower hybrid powertrain. This system pairs a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine with an electric motor, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds and reach a top speed limited to 205 mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the Artura's hybrid nature enables it to traverse up to 19 miles using only electric power, with its lithium-ion battery capable of reaching an 80 percent charge in approximately 2.5 hours. Despite its complex hybrid system, McLaren has managed to keep the Artura's weight remarkably low at 3,303 pounds, thanks to strategic design choices and extensive use of carbon fiber throughout its construction.

Photo source: shaynabi (Reddit)

The news of the crash came via a Reddit user, who captured the aftermath of the incident and noted, "Someone’s not having a good day in Kits. Saw this about 2 hours ago." The post sparked discussions among the online community, with many expressing sympathy for the owner's misfortune and others discussing the car's capabilities and design.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter