McLaren, Formula 1 Determine That Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Is Actually Not Political

Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

Miami Grand Prix organizers may not have allowed presidential candidate Donald Trump to host a high-dollar fundraiser at its Formula 1 event, but that didn’t stop Trump from making a big appearance on race day. The former president apparently requested to visit McLaren Racing’s garage, The Race reports, and McLaren accepted that request. Big Don posed with CEO Zak Brown, chatted it up with soon-to-be race winner Lando Norris, and toured around with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei. Apparently this does not count as “political”.

See, F1 is notorious for having banned “political, religious, and personal statements” by its drivers unless those drivers were given prior consent by the sport. This is the result of drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel donning t-shirts with allegedly political expressions, such as “arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” and “save the bees.” Restrictions are in place when drivers are at the track, including during pre- and post-race activities.

“McLaren is a non-political organization however we recognize and respect the office of President of the United States so when the request was made to visit our garage on race day we accepted alongside the president of the FIA and the CEO’s of Liberty Media and Formula 1,” McLaren said of Trump’s visit. “We were honored that McLaren Racing was chosen as the representative of F1 which gave us the opportunity to showcase the world class engineering that we bring to motorsport.”