McPherson College Honors Late Classic Car Expert Alex Finigan With Scholarship Fund

The fund is offering $500K.

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Alex Finigan, a revered figure in the classic car community, McPherson College has announced the establishment of a $500,000 scholarship fund. This endowment, generously donated by an anonymous benefactor, is dedicated to supporting students in the college's unique Automotive Restoration Technology program, the only one of its kind offering a four-year degree in classic car restoration.

Alex Finigan, who passed away in April 2023, was a cherished classic car expert and automotive enthusiast. His legacy is characterized by an inclusive spirit, an unbridled passion for the automotive industry, and a deep-seated joy in preserving the history of fine automobiles. The Finigan family expressed that Alex would have been deeply moved to know his legacy continues through nurturing future talents in the field he loved so dearly.

Finigan's journey in the automotive world began with a humble Volkswagen Beetle, leading him to establish an independent VW repair business. He later joined Paul Russell and Company at its inception in 1978, where his roles evolved from a restoration mechanic to Classic Car Sales Manager. His expertise spanned a wide array of vehicles, from hot rods and Porsches to rare Mercedes-Benzes.

Amanda Gutierrez, McPherson College's provost, remembers Finigan as a person whose enthusiasm was infectious, "You could feel it from far away as soon as you saw that big, warm smile." The Alex Finigan Endowed Scholarship fund is seen as a fitting homage to his contributions to the automotive world and will greatly aid students who share his passion and are eager to hone their skills in automotive restoration.

Those interested in further contributing to the Finigan Scholarship can do so through McPherson College’s website, ensuring that Finigan's legacy and love for classic cars continues to inspire and support the next generation of automotive restorers.

