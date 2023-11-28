A Mercedes 500E With Porsche Power Is Selling On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This car sells Wednesday at no reserve.

In the ever-evolving landscape of automotive auctions, a timeless classic is set to capture the hearts of enthusiasts and collectors alike. Going under the hammer with no reserve, the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500E stands as a testament to the era when performance met elegance, and driving was an art form.

Acquired by the current seller in August 2023, this pristine 500E boasts a rich history, with registration ties to both Florida and Connecticut. With a modest 79,000 miles on the odometer, this W124 model is a product of the collaboration between Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, a partnership that birthed a driving experience beyond compare.

Beneath the sleek Black Pearl Metallic exterior, the 500E reveals its distinct features, including wheel arch flares, meticulously revised bodywork, and a lowered ride height that sets it apart from its W124 counterparts. The Euro-style headlights, integrated fog lights, and a power sunroof add a touch of sophistication to its classic design. While the exterior wears the marks of time with paint blemishes on the roof, the overall allure remains undeniable.

Rolling on 16" eight-hole alloy wheels wrapped in Continental ExtremeContact tires, this 500E promises a smooth journey, with braking handled by four-wheel ventilated discs sourced from an SL600. The cabin is a haven of luxury, with heated power-adjustable front seats draped in gray leather, automatic climate control, and a Becker cassette stereo that transports occupants back to an era of refined driving pleasure.

Under the hood, the 5.0-liter M119 V8 engine roars to life, delivering a factory-rated 322 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. Meticulously cared for, the engine has seen recent replacements, including the timing chain tensioner, drive belts, fuel filter, fuel pump, and fuel pressure regulator.

As the gavel descends with no reserve, the 1992 Mercedes-Benz 500E beckons to a new owner, offering not just a car but a piece of automotive history. With a comprehensive service history, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Arizona title, this classic beauty is ready to grace the roads once more, reminding everyone of the era when driving was an exhilarating experience and elegance met performance head-on.

