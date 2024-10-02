Read the full story on The Auto Wire

This Might Be The Dumbest Car Crash We’ve Ever Seen

We see a lot of crazy car crashes all the time, but we recently witnessed what might be the dumbest accident we’ve ever seen, and that’s saying something. It all comes down to a driver who seems to know nothing about the rules of the road, an aspect which is far too common today.

The end result of this one driver’s ignorance is another car flipping onto its roof and rolling several times on the grassy median of a freeway frontage road. How it got there is so unbelievable you have to watch the included video and see for yourself.

This incident went down along US 67 in Pulaski, Arkansas on the frontage road which has two lanes of travel going in the same direction. It doesn’t look to be a high speed limit on that stretch, so traffic isn’t moving along too fast.

That’s a good thing since there are side roads and business’ driveways opening up into the right lane. A sedan and a van are waiting at two different driveways to turn right onto the frontage road. One gets onto the road the correct way while the other, the sedan, does something we just can’t even begin to understand.

When turning onto a road, whether from a driveway or another street, you’re supposed to occupy the first available lane of travel. We know a lot of people ignore that rule and it’s not a huge deal, even though technically it’s not proper and you can be ticketed for that maneuver.

The sedan driver not only goes into the left lane but sideswipes the car that’s already in it, with two cars right behind. We guess the vehicle turning onto the frontage road weighs significantly more because it causes the other sedan to flip and roll. We wouldn’t believe how bad this crash was if the video evidence didn’t exist.

How can anyone do something this dumb?

