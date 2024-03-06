This Modified Mustang Crushes the Quarter Mile in Nine-Seconds

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A far cry from the factory model, in a very good way.

The Ford Mustang GT might not be the first car that many people's minds go to when you think of a rowdy V8 powered performance car that can beat almost anything on the road. Known for its moderate performance and great engine platform, the GT is typically thought of as a great first sports car. However one enthusiast decided to take it to another level and transform the GT into a true muscle car with a unique build sheet and an unbeatable sound. That was the origin story of this incredibly stylish and striking 2016 Ford Mustang GT coupe, a vehicle that boasts its incredible power numbers unlike anything to ever come out of a Ford or Shelby factory. Nowadays the car is on the market looking for a new driver to conquer the racing track but the question remains, why should you buy this car, listed on Bring a Trailer?

First of all, under the hood is something that you wouldn't expect from your typical GT driving around the street on your average day. Still powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine, this motor has some modifications which give it a lot more power than stock. One such upgrade is the massive Paxton NOVI 2200SL supercharger which has two major benefits that clearly make it the perfect choice for this engine. One such benefit is the incredible horsepower numbers which it allows the car to achieve but the real showstopper is the beautiful whining sound that lets you know exactly what you're dealing with when racing against it.

This, along with some other modifications such as the ATI super damper harmonic balancer, aftermarket Billet oil pump gears, and a circle D torque converter translate to a 9.94 second quarter mile time. A ridiculous number for anyone racing on a track, 9.94 seconds puts it in a league unlike almost anything else on the road and, for context, allows it to compete with vehicles like the Dodge Demon. Safety is obviously a pretty big concern, which is exactly why you can see a roll cage on the interior of the vehicle. Overall these upgrades have taken the car from a base model V8 muscle car to a full-blown racing champion that most cars would have trouble keeping up with let alone beating in a competition. If you're the kind of person who likes to feel their hair stand up on the back of your neck as you push the gas and drive the car faster and harder than anyone else has before you then that is exactly why you should buy this custom 2016 Ford Mustang GT.

Story continues

This amazing Mustang is being sold by Cascio Motors. To see their inventory and to learn more about consignment, visit casciomotors.com

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.