Motorious Readers Get 2x Entries To Win This 650 Horsepower Z06 and 2024 Silverado

Win both of the dream Chevys!

Chevrolet enthusiasts, buckle up for the ride of a lifetime! The Road and Track Dream Giveaway is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win not one, but two power-packed Chevys. This remarkable prize package includes a 650-horsepower Corvette Z06 and a 610-horsepower ProCharger-enhanced 2024 Silverado truck.

The "track" component of this dynamic duo is a collectible 2015 Corvette Z06. Directly from the factory, this beast boasts a supercharged V-8 engine, promising a heart-racing experience with every turn. With less than 8,000 miles on the odometer, it's a pristine gem that represents the end of an era as the last of the front-engine Corvettes.

On the "road" side, we have a special-ordered 2024 Silverado. Dream Giveaway has transformed this truck into a powerhouse with a ProCharger supercharger, amping up its performance to an exhilarating 610 horsepower. This truck combines the rugged utility of today's most sought-after features with the raw power you desire.

The C7 Z06 Corvette is more than just a car; it's a legacy. Handpicked for this giveaway, this Corvette is in showroom condition and comes fully loaded with over $10,000 of factory add-ons. To top it off, it's been fitted with world-class Fittipaldi wheels and a ZR1 high-rise wing for an extra touch of flair. This Corvette isn't just a vehicle; it's a piece of automotive history.

But that's not all! The rugged 2024 Silverado RST Redline Edition is a marvel in itself. Equipped with premium Fittipaldi 22-inch wheels, 6-piston Brembo brakes, a multiflex tailgate, and a power sunroof, this truck is the epitome of modern utility and performance.

By entering this giveaway, you're not only getting the chance to own these two spectacular vehicles, but you're also supporting veterans' and children's charities. So, why wait? This giveaway is specifically tailored for Chevrolet fans. Seize this chance to own a piece of automotive excellence and make a difference. Enter now and let these Chevrolet legends take you on the journey of a lifetime!

