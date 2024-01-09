Motorious Readers Get 2x Entries To Win This Porsche Cayman GT4

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

The 2023 Porsche GT4 RS, a marvel of German engineering, is up for grabs in the latest Porsche Dream Giveaway. This vehicle isn't just a car; it's an adrenaline-packed adventure on wheels. With a chance to own this exclusive model, enthusiasts can experience the epitome of high-performance sports cars. The GT4 RS stands out with its 4.0-liter naturally aspirated boxer 6 engine, derived from the celebrated Porsche 911 GT3, catapulting from 0 to 60 in a mere 3.2 seconds and reaching a top track speed of 196 mph.

This particular GT4 RS gleams in Arctic Gray, complemented by a Race-Tex interior in Black with Deep Sea Blue stitching. It's a treasure trove of Porsche's best performance features, including the highly sought-after Weissach package, Satin Indigo wheels, LED headlights, and more. The use of carbon fiber in the hood, front fenders, seats, and rear wing not only adds to the car's aesthetic appeal but also enhances its performance by reducing weight.

The RS package elevates this GT4 RS above its non-RS counterpart, boasting larger brakes, reduced weight, wider tracks, and aerodynamic elements contributing to significant downforce. This vehicle is not just about speed; it's about the prestige of driving a top-tier sports car recognized globally for its excellence.

By entering this giveaway and supporting a roster of great charities, participants not only get a shot at winning this exceptional Porsche but also contribute to meaningful causes. With the prize taxes of $47,000 covered, the winner will experience the thrill of Porsche ownership without any financial burden. This giveaway represents a unique opportunity to fulfill the dream of driving a Porsche GT4 RS, a car that symbolizes the pinnacle of automotive craftsmanship and performance. Enter now for a chance to make this dream a reality.

