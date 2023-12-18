Motorious Readers Get 30% More Entries To Win This Awesome Corvette Restomod

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Don't miss your chance to win this Corvette.

Classic car enthusiasts and philanthropists alike have a unique opportunity to win a meticulously crafted 1959 Corvette Restomod, while supporting the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation. This stunning vehicle, blending timeless design with modern performance, could be yours by simply participating in a charitable cause.

A Blend of Classic Beauty and Modern Engineering

The 1959 Restomod Corvette is a true masterpiece, combining the classic allure of the original Corvette with the power and precision of contemporary automotive technology. Under its hood lies a 400hp LS1 engine, a 5.7L all-aluminum small block Chevy powerhouse. Paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, this vehicle promises an exhilarating driving experience, crafted to impress both on the road and at car shows across the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superior Craftsmanship on a Cutting-Edge Frame

This Corvette isn't just about raw power; it's also about advanced engineering. Built on an SRIII frame, known for its round-tube design, the vehicle boasts superior strength and rigidity. The frame's innovative structure resists twisting forces during hard cornering and acceleration, ensuring a smooth and stable ride. Moreover, the SRIII frame is significantly lighter than the original 1953-62 Corvette chassis, enhancing the car's performance and handling.

A Heartfelt Tribute and a Charitable Mission

The Restomod Corvette is not just a car; it's a tribute to Chip Miller's passion for solid axle Corvettes. Lovingly selected by Miller's granddaughter as her favorite from her father Lance's collection, this car symbolizes a deep family connection to automotive excellence. By participating in this sweepstake, you'll be contributing to the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation, a cause dedicated to spreading awareness, promoting early detection, and supporting research for Amyloidosis, a rare disease.

Story continues

A Rare Opportunity for Car Enthusiasts and Philanthropists

This sweepstake is a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history, beautifully restored and enhanced for the modern era. Your contribution not only brings you closer to owning this exquisite 1959 Corvette Restomod but also supports a vital cause, helping to improve the quality of life for those affected by Amyloidosis and advancing scientific research for cures. Don't miss this chance to make a difference and potentially drive away in a dream car.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.