Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win Two These Supercharged Cadillacs

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Motorious readers, brace yourselves for the most exhilarating giveaway yet: the Cadillac Dream Giveaway, featuring not one, but two incredible V-Series Cadillacs. This is your chance to win a pair of high-performance luxury vehicles with a single lucky ticket. Read on to learn how you can enter and support charity at the same time.

The first prize in this spectacular giveaway is a 2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. This powerhouse boasts a supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine delivering a jaw-dropping 668 horsepower. Equipped with premium features, this Cadillac is worth over $100,000. Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the CTS-V, this CT5-V Blackwing comes with exclusive content and high-end factory options such as premium leather upholstery, an ultra-view sunroof, adaptive cruise control, blue brake calipers, and Torch Red seat belts. Additionally, it sports our signature Blackwing hood and side performance callouts along with blacked-out V-Series wheels. This vehicle is designed to turn heads and provide an exhilarating driving experience.

The second prize is the 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series, Detroit’s most powerful luxury SUV. With a supercharged V-8 engine, this beast churns out 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque. It features an exclusive leather interior for all three rows, leather-wrapped trim, and top-tier factory options like SuperCruise, 22-inch wheels, and blacked-out emblems. Valued at over $150,000, this Escalade V-Series combines power with luxury, making it the ultimate family SUV. Road and Track summed it up perfectly: "You’ll find yourself smiling after every press of the start button and every stomp of that accelerator pedal."

This giveaway offers over 1,300 combined horsepower with these two luxurious vehicles. The 682-horsepower Cadillac Escalade V-Series for long hauls and the 668-horsepower Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing for in-town fun. By entering, you not only stand a chance to win these incredible cars, but you also support veterans' and children's charities. Plus, we’ll cover $80,000 for the taxes.

Story continues

To enter, simply make a donation to the Cadillac Dream Giveaway. Your contribution helps out charity and puts you in the running to win these two high-performance Cadillacs. And for Motorious readers, there's an added bonus: double entries!

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t miss this opportunity to own these two exclusive Cadillac V-Series models. Enter today and you could soon find yourself behind the wheel of these dream machines.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.