Motorious Readers Get Double Entries to Win Two Supercharged Cadillacs

Win these luxury cars.

Get ready for a double dose of luxury and horsepower in the brand-new Cadillac Dream Giveaway. With just one lucky ticket, you could drive away with the keys and titles to two of the most exclusive street machines ever to bear the Cadillac V-series badge.

The first prize in this grand package is a 2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. This beast boasts 668 horsepower from its supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine, along with all the high-end features you’d expect from a vehicle with a sticker price over $100,000. Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the CTS-V, this Blackwing comes with exclusive content, premium leather upholstery, an ultra-view sunroof, adaptive cruise control, blue brake calipers, and Torch Red seat belts. We've also added our signature Blackwing hood and side performance callouts and blacked-out V-Series wheels.

The second prize is even more exclusive and powerful: the 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series. With 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque from a hotter version of the Blackwing’s supercharged V-8, this luxury SUV is the ultimate family hauler. It features an exclusive leather interior for all three rows, leather-wrapped interior trim, SuperCruise, 22-inch wheels, and blacked-out emblems. The Escalade V-Series, valued over $150,000, promises to be the most powerful luxury SUV you could own.

Over 1,300 combined horsepower awaits with the 682-hp Escalade V-Series for the long hauls and the 668-hp CT5-V Blackwing for in-town fun. By donating to help veterans’ and children’s charities, you not only support great causes but also get a chance to win these incredible Cadillacs. Plus, we’ll cover $80,000 for the taxes.

Don't miss this opportunity. Enter today for your chance to win these luxurious Cadillac dream machines.

