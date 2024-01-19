Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win Two Supercharged Cadillacs

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Win two amazing Caddys!

In a spectacular new charity event, two powerhouse Cadillacs, the 2024 CT5-V Blackwing and the 2023 Escalade V-Series, are up for grabs in the grandest Cadillac Dream Giveaway yet. This extraordinary opportunity offers the chance to win not just one, but two V-Series Cadillacs, renowned for their luxurious features and high performance.

The first prize, a 2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, is a marvel of engineering with a supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine delivering 668 horsepower. Valued at over $100,000, this vehicle boasts premium leather upholstery, an ultra-view sunroof, adaptive cruise control, and distinctive blue brake calipers and Torch Red seat belts. Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the CTS-V, this Blackwing is adorned with exclusive performance callouts and sleek blacked-out V-Series wheels.

Joining the CT5-V Blackwing is the 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series SUV, a symbol of American luxury. As Detroit's most potent luxury SUV, it commands the roads with 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque, thanks to its supercharged V-8. Not only does it offer unrivaled power, but its interior is a sanctuary of exclusive leather seating, premium trim, and high-end features such as SuperCruise and 22-inch wheels. The Escalade V-Series, with a price tag exceeding $150,000, epitomizes opulence and performance.

Supporting veterans’ and children's charities, this giveaway is an extraordinary opportunity to drive away with over 1,300 combined horsepower in two of Cadillac's finest creations. The winner will also receive $80,000 to cover the taxes, ensuring a smooth transition to luxury car ownership.

Don't miss this chance to transform your driving experience and support a noble cause. Enter now for your opportunity to claim these two exceptional Cadillacs and revel in the thrill of ultimate luxury and performance.

