Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win Two Supercharged Cadillacs

Power meets luxury.

In an unprecedented move, the Cadillac Dream Giveaway offers an extraordinary chance to win two of the most exclusive V-Series Cadillacs ever made. This unique opportunity combines the thrill of owning high-performance luxury vehicles with the spirit of giving, as participation supports veterans' and children's charities.

The first prize in this once-in-a-lifetime giveaway is the 2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. This masterpiece of engineering and design boasts a 668 horsepower supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine. As a special nod to the 20th anniversary of the CTS-V, this model includes exclusive content and high-end features worth over $100,000. Enriched with premium leather upholstery, an ultra-view sunroof, adaptive cruise control, blue brake calipers, and Torch Red seat belts, this vehicle redefines luxury driving. It also features a signature Blackwing hood, side performance callouts, and blacked-out V-Series wheels.

The second grand prize elevates the stakes even higher with the 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series SUV. Recognized as Detroit's most powerful luxury SUV, it delivers an incredible 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque, thanks to its enhanced Blackwing supercharged V-8. The Escalade V-Series is as luxurious as it is powerful, featuring exclusive leather seating for all three rows, leather-wrapped interior trim, and top-tier factory options like SuperCruise and 22-inch wheels. Its value exceeds $150,000, making it a highly coveted prize.

The combined horsepower of these two Cadillacs exceeds 1,300, offering unmatched power and luxury in one sweepstakes. Furthermore, the giveaway organizers have committed to paying $80,000 towards the taxes for these prizes, easing the financial burden on the lucky winner.

Participation in this giveaway not only puts you in the running for these dream cars but also supports charitable causes, making it a win-win situation. The Cadillac Dream Giveaway is more than just a sweepstakes; it's a celebration of automotive excellence and a chance to make a difference. Don't miss this unique opportunity to potentially own two of the most luxurious and powerful Cadillacs ever produced while supporting worthwhile causes. Enter today for your chance to be part of this historic event.

