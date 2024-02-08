Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win Two Supercharged Cadillacs

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's the perfect duo.

Embark on a journey of unparalleled luxury and sheer power with the most monumental Cadillac giveaway to date. This extraordinary opportunity presents not one, but two pinnacle achievements of the Cadillac V-Series lineage, making it a dream come true for enthusiasts of refined performance. By securing your lucky ticket, you stand a chance to become the proud owner of both these exceptional vehicles, while also contributing to a noble cause.

Prize #1: A Masterpiece of Engineering - The 2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

The first gem in this grand prize package is the 2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, a vehicle that epitomizes the zenith of automotive craftsmanship. With a roaring 668 horsepower generated by its master-built supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine, this car is a testament to the legendary prowess of Cadillac engineering. Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of the CTS-V, the 2024 model comes adorned with exclusive content and a plethora of extra-cost factory options, such as sumptuous premium leather upholstery, an ultra-view sunroof, adaptive cruise control, striking blue brake calipers, and Torch Red seat belts. Complementing its awe-inspiring performance are the signature Blackwing hood and side performance callouts, alongside blacked-out V-Series wheels, elevating its street presence to new heights.

Prize #2: The Quintessence of Luxury - The 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series SUV

The grandeur continues with the second part of this prize, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series, the epitome of American luxury SUVs. This behemoth of luxury delivers an earth-shattering 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque, courtesy of an enhanced version of the Blackwing’s supercharged V-8 engine. The Escalade V-Series is a marvel of design, offering an exclusive leather seat interior across all three rows, leather-wrapped interior trim, and sought-after factory options like SuperCruise, 22-inch wheels, and blacked-out emblems and nameplates. Its unparalleled luxury and performance come with an astronomical price tag of over $150,000, but it could be yours by participating in this giveaway.

Over 1,300 Combined Horsepower - A Single Ticket to Luxury

Imagine the thrill of commanding a combined horsepower of over 1,300 between these two Cadillac marvels. The 682-horsepower Cadillac Escalade V-Series promises to transform long hauls into exhilarating adventures, while the 668-horsepower Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing turns every in-town drive into a heart-pounding experience. By entering today with your donation, you not only get a shot at owning these luxurious powerhouses but also contribute to the support of veterans’ and children’s charities. Plus, to ease the transition into luxury, $80,000 will be provided to cover the taxes.

Don’t miss your chance to redefine luxury and performance in your driveway. Enter now for an opportunity to make these dream machines yours and help make a difference in the lives of those in need.

