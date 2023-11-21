Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Awesome 1968 GTO 4-speed Convertible

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

In an exhilarating development for car enthusiasts, the Dream Giveaway Garage has announced a new contest that will see one lucky winner drive away with a legendary piece of automotive history: a 33,000 original-mile 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible. This rare classic, revered for its iconic styling and powerful performance, encapsulates the essence of America's muscle car era.

The 1968 Pontiac GTO, hailed as Motor Trend's Car of the Year, is not just a car but a symbol of automotive excellence from a bygone era. The specific model up for grabs is a pristine example of Pontiac’s engineering prowess, boasting a matching-numbers 400 cubic inch V-8 engine paired with a four-speed Muncie manual transmission. The car’s allure is magnified by its Cameo Ivory exterior and sleek black interior, a combination that exudes timeless elegance.

This GTO's journey began in Doylestown, PA, where it was initially sold in June 1969. It eventually found its way to Texas, where it benefitted from the state's warm, dry climate. The car underwent a meticulous frame-off restoration, focusing on preserving its originality and low mileage. Remarkably, the restoration did not require modern reproductions due to the vehicle's exceptional condition, further adding to its authenticity and value.

With only 3,116 GTO convertibles produced in 1968 featuring the 400ci/four-speed combination, this car is among the rarest of Pontiacs from the original muscle-car era. This fact is authenticated by Pontiac Historic Services, adding to its collectibility and appeal.

The Dream Giveaway not only offers the chance to own a coveted piece of automotive history but also supports a noble cause. Proceeds from the giveaway will benefit veterans and children's charities. Additionally, the giveaway organizers will cover $19,000 for federal prize taxes, making the prize even more attractive.

Enthusiasts and collectors are encouraged to participate in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Whether the winner chooses to cruise to car shows with the top down or enjoys some exhilarating stoplight-to-stoplight action, this four-speed GTO is a true gem from the muscle-car era.

For those dreaming of owning a piece of American muscle car heritage, the 1968 GTO Convertible Dream Giveaway is an opportunity not to be missed. Entries are now open, with veterans and children’s charities counting on your support. Don’t miss your chance to drive away in this classic beauty while contributing to a meaningful cause.

