Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Classic Mustang and Pickup Sweepstakes

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Win your dream car and your dream truck!

In anticipation of the Ford Mustang's 60th anniversary on April 17, 2024, Dream Giveaway Garage is hosting an extraordinary sweepstakes, offering a unique opportunity to win two magnificent Ford vehicles. This exceptional giveaway includes a meticulously restored 1966 Ford Mustang, a symbol of American muscle car heritage, and a custom 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 truck, a testament to modern automotive excellence.

The 1966 Mustang, a centerpiece of this giveaway, boasts an original color combination of Candy Apple Red paint complemented by a stylish Parchment with Burgundy interior. It features a V-8 engine, factory four-speed transmission, and factory air conditioning, ensuring a blend of classic design and modern performance.

Complementing this classic beauty is the robust and custom 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 truck. Equipped with Ford's formidable 400-horsepower 5.0L V-8 engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission with tow mode, this truck is a powerhouse of modern technology. It sports a Race Red exterior and a custom red/black leather interior by Katzkin, offering style, comfort, and utility for daily driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enhancing this grand prize is the ultimate car trailer from Futura Trailers. The Super Sport lowering trailer, measuring 16.5 feet, is perfectly suited for the grand-prize Mustang, providing an easy and stylish way to transport this classic car.

Dream Giveaway Garage's special Show & Tow Dream Giveaway is more than just a chance to win these two fantastic vehicles. It's a celebration of the Ford Mustang's legacy and a nod to the future of automotive excellence with the F-150. Participants in this giveaway will not only have the chance to own a piece of history and modernity but also support veterans' and children's charities.

As the Ford Mustang nears its landmark 60th anniversary, this sweepstakes is a tribute to the enduring appeal of this iconic car. Enthusiasts and admirers of classic and contemporary vehicles alike are invited to participate and possibly drive away with these dream machines while contributing to a great cause.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.