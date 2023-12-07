Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Classic Mustang and Pickup Sweepstakes

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Win two dream Fords!

In a grand celebration of the Ford Mustang's 60th anniversary, Motorious has launched an exciting sweepstakes, offering participants a chance to win a classic 1966 Ford Mustang and a 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 truck. This unique giveaway, known as the Show & Tow Dream Giveaway, is a tribute to one of America’s most beloved muscle cars, marking its milestone birthday on April 17, 2024.

The highlight of the sweepstakes is a meticulously restored 1966 Mustang, a true classic that captures the essence of American automotive history. This special-ordered, one-owner pony car boasts V-8 power, a factory four-speed transmission, and factory air conditioning. The Mustang's award-winning restoration shines in its original color combination of Candy Apple Red paint, complemented by a stylish Parchment with a Burgundy interior, making it a head-turner and a collector's dream.

To accompany this vintage beauty, Motorious has paired it with a custom-built 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 truck. This modern marvel is powered by a 400-horsepower 5.0L V-8 engine and equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission featuring a tow mode. The truck's Race Red exterior and black interior, along with the STX appearance package and a Class IV trailer hitch, make it the perfect contemporary counterpart to the classic Mustang. The F-150's interior has been enhanced by Katzkin with a custom red/black leather design, offering comfort and style in equal measure.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to these two remarkable vehicles, the winner will also receive the ultimate car trailer from Futura Trailers. The Futura Trailers Super Sport lowering trailer is a 16.5-foot open-bed trailer, specifically designed to transport classic muscle cars like the grand-prize Mustang with ease and safety.

As the Ford Mustang approaches its 60th anniversary, Motorious's sweepstakes offers a unique way to commemorate this iconic vehicle's enduring legacy. With the combination of a classic 1966 Mustang, a modern F-150, and a state-of-the-art car trailer, the winner of this giveaway will be perfectly equipped to celebrate the Mustang's milestone in style.

Motorious's sweepstakes not only promises thrilling prizes but also supports a noble cause, with proceeds benefiting veterans’ and children’s charities. Participants have the chance to make a difference while potentially winning these automotive treasures. The countdown to the Mustang's 60th anniversary is on, and entering this sweepstakes could mean driving away with a piece of automotive history.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.