Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Convertible 1968 GTO 4-Speed

Embark on a nostalgic journey back to the era of roaring V-8s and sleek muscle cars with your chance to win a pristine 1968 Pontiac GTO Convertible. This automotive masterpiece, boasting only 33,000 original miles, is not just a car; it's a piece of American muscle history, waiting for you to claim it. Featuring a matching-numbers 400 ci V-8 engine paired with a four-speed Muncie manual transmission, this GTO convertible exemplifies the peak of Pontiac's prowess in the muscle car domain.

After the overwhelming success of our previous GTO giveaway, the clamor from muscle car enthusiasts for another chance has led us to this moment—offering you the opportunity to win this exquisite example of Pontiac's legendary first muscle car. Supporting charity while doing so adds an extra layer of fulfillment to this exciting venture.

The 1968 GTO, heralded as Motor Trend’s Car of the Year, is celebrated for its stylish curves and groundbreaking performance. Initially sold in Doylestown, PA, and later cherished in the warm climes of Texas, this Cameo Ivory beauty with a striking black interior has undergone a meticulous frame-off restoration. Its integrity and low mileage meant no need for modern reproductions, ensuring authenticity down to the smallest detail.

With only 3,116 models produced in 1968 featuring the coveted 400ci/four-speed combination, this GTO stands among the rarest of its era. Confirmed by Pontiac Historic Services, its exclusivity is unmatched. Whether you envision yourself cruising with the top down to your local car show or engaging in spirited drives, this GTO promises an unrivaled experience.

By entering, you not only get closer to owning this remarkable 33,000 original-mile GTO convertible, but you also contribute to veterans and children's charities. Plus, to ease your victory, we'll cover $19,000 in federal prize taxes. Don't miss this chance to own a piece of muscle car royalty and make a positive impact. Enter now, and let this 1968 GTO convertible transform your garage and your heart.

