Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win Two Supercharged Cadillacs

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Don't miss your chance to win this pair!

The ultimate dream for Cadillac enthusiasts is now within reach through the grand Cadillac Dream Giveaway. This spectacular event offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win not just one, but two magnificent V-Series Cadillacs. This giveaway is the most significant of its kind, featuring two of the most exclusive and high-performance vehicles ever produced by Cadillac.

Prize #1: A 2024 Cadillac CT5V-Blackwing

Leading the prize lineup is the 2024 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, a masterpiece of engineering that exudes luxury and power. It boasts an impressive 668 horsepower generated from its supercharged 6.2L V-8 engine. This model, valued at over $100,000, is equipped with top-of-the-line features including premium leather upholstery, an ultra-view sunroof, adaptive cruise control, striking blue brake calipers, and Torch Red seat belts. The Blackwing is further enhanced with signature hood and side performance callouts, alongside stylish blacked-out V-Series wheels.

Prize #2: A 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series SUV

The second prize is just as extraordinary: a 2023 Cadillac Escalade V-Series SUV. It's the epitome of luxury SUVs, boasting a powerful 682 horsepower and 653 lb-ft of torque from a modified version of the Blackwing’s supercharged V-8. The Escalade V-Series is not just about power; it's about luxury too, featuring an exclusive leather seat interior for all three rows, leather-wrapped interior trim, and other premium options like SuperCruise, 22-inch wheels, and blacked-out emblems and nameplates. With a price tag of over $150,000, this SUV is the pinnacle of luxury and performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cadillac Dream Giveaway is more than just a chance to own these incredible vehicles; it's an opportunity to support veterans’ and children’s charities. By participating, you not only get a chance to transform your garage with these two luxurious Cadillacs, but you also contribute to noble causes. Plus, the giveaway includes a substantial $80,000 contribution towards taxes, making this dream even more accessible.

Don't miss this unique chance to win over 1,300 combined horsepower with the 682-horsepower Cadillac Escalade V-Series for long journeys and the 668-horsepower Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing for city driving. Enter today and you could be the lucky winner of this exceptional duo of Cadillac V-Series vehicles.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.