Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Awesome Shelby

In honor of Carroll Shelby's centennial, a celebration is underway to commemorate the legendary contributions of this iconic figure to Ford's performance legacy. In a collaboration with racing legend Tony Stewart, an unprecedented Shelby giveaway has been unveiled, marking a first in Dream Giveaway's history. This unique event celebrates 100 years since Shelby's birth, offering a chance to win two Centennial Edition Shelby performance vehicles.

Grand Prize Extravaganza

The grand prize consists of two Shelby American vehicles commemorating Carroll Shelby's 100th anniversary. The first, a supercharged Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Mustang, is based on the 2023 Ford Mustang GT. This special edition boasts a "Black Hat" supercharger, pushing an impressive 750 horsepower, alongside a host of custom features including signature floor mats, door sill plates, and custom leather recovers emblazoned with the Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition logo. This Mustang, #8 of 100, is valued at $97,679.

The second grand prize is the supercharged Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition F-150 Super Snake. As part of Shelby American's centenary tribute, this truck features an 800-hp supercharger system and a plethora of unique design elements celebrating Shelby's legacy. This F-150 Super Snake, #75 of 100, is priced at $136,900.

Runner-Up Prize: A Signature Piece of History

A runner-up will receive an official Carroll Shelby Stetson hat, autographed by Tony Stewart, adding a personal touch from two motorsport legends.

A Tribute to a Legend

"Anybody who watched Ford v Ferrari is reminded what an incredible impact Carroll Shelby made on American motorsports and muscle cars,” Tony Stewart remarked. This giveaway not only honors Shelby's monumental contributions but does so through the universal language of horsepower.

Your Chance to Win

This giveaway offers an unparalleled opportunity to own a piece of automotive history while celebrating Carroll Shelby's enduring legacy. Plus, the prize package includes a $59,000 tax payout to Uncle Sam on behalf of the winner. Enter now for your chance to win these two supercharged Shelbys and celebrate a century of innovation and excellence.

